Lady Pirates defeat Kirksville in tennis opener
The Hannibal girls tennis team opened up the season with a convincing 7-2 win over Kirksville at the Hannibal tennis courts on Friday.
Hannibal No. 1 Irelan Lomax won 10-7, No. 2 Brynn Burton won 10-0, No. 3 Lanie Privett won 10-8 and No. 5 Trinity Sutton won 10-1. No. 4 Olivia Rawlings fell 10-8 and No. 6 Sophie Albright fell 10-7.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lomax and Privett won 10-8, the No. 2 doubles team of Burton and Sutton won 10-4 and the No. 3 doubles team of Rawlings and Albright won 10-7.
Up next for Hannibal is a Monday road match against Troy Buchanan at 3:30 p.m.
Hannibal softball falls to St. Dominic in tournament opener
The Hannibal softball team kicked off the season on Friday afternoon, falling to St. Dominic 3-1 in the first game of the Troy Softball Classic.
Senior pitcher Alyssa Hart had 11 strikeouts; while allowing six hits and two walks. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate.
Gracey Whittaker went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Kameil Crane and Stormy Ranabargar also went 1-for-3.
Hannibal will be back in action at the Troy Classic on Saturday.
Palmyra drops football opener to Hallsville
Palmyra fell to Hallsville 58-20 on the road in the football season opener on Friday night.
The Panthers will be back on the road next Friday, playing Bowling Green, who are coming off a 68-6 win over Louisiana in Week 1.
Fore! Palmyra girls golf begins season
The Palmyra girls golf team opened up its season in a triangular match against Hickman and Father Tolton at Lake of the Woods Golf Course on Friday.
Palmyra had a combined score of 209. Ella Goldinger shot a 46, Kaylee Warning shot a 50, Ava Weiman shot a 56, Candra King shot a 57 and Kylie Begley shot a 60.
Up next for Palmyra is a quad meet at Kirksville on Monday at 4 p.m.
Lady Panthers split at Troy Classic
The Palmyra softball team split its first two games of the Troy Classic on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Panthers defeated Winfield 4-2 in the first game and fell to Fulton 5-1 in the second game.
Palmyra will continue play at the Troy Classic on Saturday.
Culver-Stockton wins first two matches of Viking Invitational
The Culver-Stockton women's volleyball team won both its opening matches in the Viking Invitational on Friday.
The Wildcats defeated the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 3-1 and Hannibal-LaGrange University 3-2.
Play in the Viking Invitational continues on Saturday for Culver-Stockton and HLGU.
