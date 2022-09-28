Hannibal came away with a win in a girls golf quad meet on Tuesday at Macon Country Club.
The Lady Pirates won with a team score of 206, competing against Centralia, La Plata and Macon.
Grace Kirby and Alena Gilmore tied for the meet's runner up with a score of 48.
Kirby, Kate Minor, Gilmore and Baylee Pugh each earned All-Conference honors from Monday's North Central Missouri Conference meet.
Up next for Hannibal is a triangular match against Macon and Monroe City on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Norwoods Golf Course.
Hannibal volleyball stays undefeated within conference play
The Hannibal volleyball team defeated Fulton in three straight sets (25-14, 25-19, 25-18) on the road on Tuesday.
Tuesday's win keeps Hannibal undefeated playing North Central Missouri Conference opponents.
Senior setter Nora Hark had eight kills, 13 assists and five digs.
Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had five kills and 14 digs.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had five kills and three blocks.
Senior outside hitter Kate Maune had nine kills and 10 digs.
Junior libero Lexi Wheelan had four aces and 10 digs.
Sophomore middle blocker Emilia Bates had three kills and two blocks.
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess had 14 assists.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-11, 25-16). Malia Stolte had seven kills, seven assists and two aces. Zanie Terrill had 12 assists, one kill and three digs. Mariah Mayfield had seven digs, two kills and two aces.
Hannibal (14-5-1) will play a road game against Marshall (0-15) in its next match on Saturday at noon.
Mark Twain softball falls to Clopton
It was not the night Mark Twain was looking for on Tuesday, with the Lady Tigers falling to Clopton 23-0 at home.
Pitcher Bronwyn Harding had four strikeouts in four innings pitched. Taylor Martin had Mark Twain's lone hit.
Mark Twain (6-11) will play at Elsberry (14-2) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Canton softball defeats Marion County
Canton defeated Marion County 11-1 in five innings in Tuesday's softball game at Cottonbowl Field.
Kadee Guilfoyle earned the win in the circle after striking out eight batters.
Macie Fisher went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Marion County (13-5) will host Van-Far (4-10) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
Canton (13-5) will host Monroe City (7-7) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Palmyra softball defeats Brookfield
The Palmyra softball team defeated Brookfield 8-2 at Flower City Park on Tuesday.
Kennedy Wilson earned the win in the circle after striking out 11 batters, while allowing just two hits and no earned runs.
Lexi Peuster went 1-for-2 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored.
Palmyra (10-10) will compete in a cluster at Mexico High School on Saturday against Southern Boone (12-7) and Mexico (15-10).
