Hannibal volleyball sweeps Mexico in conference game
Hannibal rebounded from its first loss of the season with a win over North Central Missouri Conference opponent Mexico on Thursday night.
The Lady Pirates won in three straight sets -- 25-18, 25-22, 25-20.
Senior outside hitter Kate Maune had nine kills, eight digs and two blocks.
Senior setter Nora Hark had three kills and 15 assists.
Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had two kills and 14 digs.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had four kills and two blocks.
Junior libero Lexi Wheeler had 11 digs and one ace.
Sophomore middle blocker Emilia Bates had five kills and one ace.
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess had 14 assists.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets -- 25-16, 25-14.
Hannibal (6-1) will compete in the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Saturday and then host Quincy Notre Dame on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Hannibal girls golf win duel against Palmyra
The Hannibal girls golf team earned a win over Palmyra in Thursday's golf duel at Norwoods Golf Course.
Hannibal had a team score of 205, while Palmyra had a team score of 223. Grace Kirby was the meet's medalist with a score of 47.
Up next for Hannibal is a match against Fulton on Monday at 4 p.m. at Fulton Country Club.
Mark Twain softball defeats Van-Far
The Mark Twain softball team snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday, defeating Van-Far 13-8 on the road.
Maylie Boling got the start in the circle and earned her first varsity win after pitching a complete game.
Allie Maziarka and Raelyn Stout each had three hits.
Mark Twain (2-7) will compete in the North Shelby Tournament on Saturday and then play at Madison (2-10) on Monday at 5 p.m.
Canton softball rebounds with win over Silex
Canton defeated Silex 10-8 in Thursday's softball game at Cottonbowl Field.
Allie Ruffcorn got the start in the circle and earned the win.
Macie Fisher and Emma Hultz both went 3-for-4, with Hultz picking up three RBIs. Kinsey Biggerstaff and Madison Gorrell each had two RBIs.
Canton (10-3) will play at Highland (9-4) in its next game on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Monroe City softball falls to South Shelby
The Monroe City softball team fell to South Shelby 5-2 in a road game on Thursday.
Monroe City (7-5) will play at Centralia on Monday at 5 p.m. in its next game.
Abbey Redd gets 100th career hit in Palmyra loss to Bowling Green
The Palmyra softball team lost a 1-0 game to Bowling Green on Thursday at Flower City Park.
Abbey Redd collected her 100th career varsity hit during Thursday's game.
Grace Deters hit a solo home run for Bowling Green, which would end up being the difference in the game.
Megan Graver pitched a complete game with 17 strikeouts to earn the win for the Lady Cats.
Palmyra (5-8) will host Elsberry (12-1) in its next game on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green (7-6) will host Liberty (9-5) in its next game on Saturday at 10 a.m.
