Hannibal volleyball plays in jamboree
The Hannibal volleyball team participated in the Francis Howell Central jamboree on Tuesday night in a warmup for the season opener.
The Lady Pirates split with Francis Howell in the first match (28-27, 19-25), swept Parkway North in the second match (25-19, 25-16) and fell to Timberland in the final match (18-25, 23-25).
Hannibal will host Troy on Monday in the season opener, with varsity scheduled for 6 p.m.
Culver-Stockton defeats HLGU women's volleyball
Culver-Stockton College women's volleyball head coach Levi Pollreisz earned his first career collegiate victory on Tuesday night when the Wildcats defeated Hannibal-LaGrange University at Charles Field House.
The Wildcats won in three straight sets -- 25-15, 25-19, 25-14.
Madison McClain had 16 digs and Heleine Filipe had 12 kills for the Wildcats. Kaitlyn Holmgren had 19 assists and 10 digs for the Trojans.
Culver-Stockton (1-0) and HLGU (0-2) will both play in the Viking Invitational at Marshall on Friday and Saturday.
