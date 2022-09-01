Lanie Privett.jpg

File photo of Hannibal No. 3 player Lanie Privett hitting a forehand during the Pirates match against the Kirksville Tigers on Friday, Aug. 26 in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/MKirbyphotography.com

HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls tennis team remains undefeated after getting a 9-0 sweep over Fulton on Wednesday.

In singles play, No. 1 Irelan Lomax defeated Fulton's Jayna Davison 10-7, No. 2 Brynn Burton defeated Fulton's Victoria Hays 10-0, No. 3 Lanie Privett defeated Fulton's Madison Plybon 10-2, No. 4 Olivia Rawlings defeated Fulton's Kier Henderson 10-2, No. 5 Trinity Sutton defeated Fulton's Maelynn Kramer 10-0 and No. 6 Sophie Albright defeated Fulton's Marwa Sherzad 10-6.

