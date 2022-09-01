HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls tennis team remains undefeated after getting a 9-0 sweep over Fulton on Wednesday.
In singles play, No. 1 Irelan Lomax defeated Fulton's Jayna Davison 10-7, No. 2 Brynn Burton defeated Fulton's Victoria Hays 10-0, No. 3 Lanie Privett defeated Fulton's Madison Plybon 10-2, No. 4 Olivia Rawlings defeated Fulton's Kier Henderson 10-2, No. 5 Trinity Sutton defeated Fulton's Maelynn Kramer 10-0 and No. 6 Sophie Albright defeated Fulton's Marwa Sherzad 10-6.
In doubles play, the Hannibal duo of Lomax and Privett defeated Fulton's duo of Davison and Henderson 10-7, Hannibal's duo of Burton and Sutton defeated Fulton's duo of Hays and Plybon 10-1 and Hannibal's duo of Rawlings and Albright defeated Fulton's duo of Kramer and Sherzad 10-7.
Hannibal (3-0) will play a road match against Palmyra (1-1) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Monroe City softball falls to Hickman
The Monroe City softball team fell to Hickman 4-3 in nine innings in Wednesday's road game.
Monroe City (1-1) is back in action on Thursday, hosting Macon (2-4). The Lady Panthers will host the 25th Annual Monroe City Tournament on Saturday.
Culver-Stockton women's soccer ties Saint Ambrose
The Culver-Stockton women's soccer team hosted Saint Ambrose in a non-conference game on Wednesday, with the game ending in a scoreless tie.
Culver-Stockton (1-1-1) will play at Harris-Stowe University in its next game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Wildcats men's soccer rebounds with win
The Culver-Stockton men's soccer team came away with a 4-1 win over Saint Ambrose University in a non-conference game at Poulton Stadium on Wednesday.
Scoring goals for the Wildcats were Milan Cardoen, Julian Campos, Parsa Asadpoor and Martin Quijada. Austin Jones and Eduardo Garcia recorded assists.
Wildcats goalkeeper David Gavriliak made six saves, while allowing one goal.
Culver-Stockton (2-1) will play at Harris-Stowe University in its next game on Saturday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.