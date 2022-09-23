Hannibal head coach Eric Hill reached a milestone in Thursday's 3-0 road win over Fulton.
Hill won his 300th game as the Hannibal boys soccer head coach and his 499th overall.
Scoring goals for Hannibal included senior forward Drew Porter, sophomore midfielder Colton Dryden and senior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow.
Thursday's win was the third shutout of the season for senior goalkeeper Parker Terrill.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 2-0 and are 5-1-1 for the season.
Hannibal (7-3, 4-0) will host Marshall (9-0-1) in a North Central Missouri Conference showdown on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Mark Twain softball scores 17 runs in win
The Mark Twain softball team had its bats going on Thursday, defeating Wellsville-Middletown 17-0 on the road.
Lady Tigers freshman Maylie Boling threw a one-hit shutout in the circle. Senior Raelyn Stout went 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs.
Mark Twain (6-9) will compete in the Bulldog Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
Monroe City unable to hold lead against Brookfield
The fifth inning was the difference in Thursday's game between visiting Monroe City and Brookfield.
The Lady Panthers had it going in their favor when they took a 2-1 lead in the top half of the fifth, but Brookfield scored three runs in the bottom half, which would eventually lead to a 4-2 win for the Lady Dogs.
Lucy Pratt pitched 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts; while allowing one walk, four hits and no earned runs. She also went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI.
Audri Youngblood went 2-for-3 with a run, while Taylor Pfaff went 1-for-3 with a RBI.
Monroe City (7-6) will compete in the Bulldog Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
Canton defeats Hannibal softball
Canton defeated Hannibal 12-6 in Thursday's softball game at Cottonbowl Field.
Hannibal split its pitching between Chloe Riley and Alyssa Hart, with the latter getting three strikeouts.
Lady Pirates senior Chloe Simms went 2-for-4, while Kameil Crane went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Lady Tigers junior Macie Fisher went 4-for-5, while Emma Hultz had a double and three RBIs.
Canton (10-5) will compete in the Paris Softball Tournament on Saturday.
Hannibal (0-17) will host Moberly (7-10) on Monday at 7 p.m., and will celebrate senior night.
Palmyra falls to Macon in pitcher's duel
Palmyra fell to Clarence Cannon Conference rival Macon 1-0 in a pitcher's duel on the road on Thursday.
Lady Panthers pitcher Kennedy Wilson had 10 strikeouts, while not allowing any earned runs.
Palmyra (7-9) will play a varsity cluster at Montgomery County on Saturday, playing South Callaway (8-5) at 10:30 a.m. and Montgomery County (3-10) at 1 p.m.
HLGU volleyball pulls out win over Stephens College
The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's volleyball team defeated Stephens College in a road conference game on Thursday.
The Trojans won in five sets -- 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-12.
Senior Sierra Erke had 21 kills, five blocks and 13 assists for HLGU. Senior Mrynaliz Perez had 14 kills, three aces and 26 digs. Sophomore Kaitlyn Holmgren had a team-high 29 assists.
HLGU (3-14, 1-1) will compete in a triangular match on Saturday at Point Lookout, Mo. against College of the Ozarks and Baptist Bible College. The first match will begin at 1 p.m.
Culver-Stockton women's soccer shuts out Park
The Culver-Stockton women's soccer team defeated Park University 2-0 in Thursday's game at Julian Field.
Wildcats goalkeeper Mackenzie Frizzell recorded her second straight shutout and her fourth of the season. She made seven saves in Thursday's win.
Kirstin Jannin scored the Wildcats first goal unassisted. Rachel Iacobellis scored the second goal off an assist by Halle Jennex.
Culver-Stockton (4-3-1, 2-1) will play Mount Mercy University on the road on Wednesday in its next game at 5 p.m.
Wildcats falls in men's soccer match
The Culver-Stockton men's soccer team fell to Park University 1-0 in Thursday's game at Julian Field.
Wildcats David Gavriliak had two saves and allowed one goal to Park's Wayde Roman.
Culver-Stockton (4-3-1, 0-2-1) will play Mount Mercy University on the road in its next game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
