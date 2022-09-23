Han soccer.jpg

Hannibal midfielder DaeShon Glasgow (21) shoots the ball during Hannibal's game against Parkway Central in the Pirate Shootout on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Veterans Soccer Complex in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

Hannibal head coach Eric Hill reached a milestone in Thursday's 3-0 road win over Fulton.

Hill won his 300th game as the Hannibal boys soccer head coach and his 499th overall.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.