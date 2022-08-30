Hannibal girls tennis wins second straight match
Hannibal girls tennis wins second straight match
The Hannibal girls tennis team has been off to a hot start to the season, defeating Troy Buchanan 8-1 on Monday to win its second straight match.
Hannibal No. 1 singles player Irelan Lomax defeated Troy's Maggie Hasler 8-6.
Lady Pirates No. 2 singles player Brynn Burton defeated Troy's Eleena Olle 8-6.
Hannibal No. 3 singles player Lanie Privett defeated Troy's Anna Stanton 8-6.
Lady Pirates No. 4 singles player Olivia Rawlings defeated Troy's Clare Ridenhour 8-4.
Hannibal No. 5 singles player Trinity Sutton defeated Troy's Aubrey Higgins 8-3.
Lady Pirates No. 6 singles player Sophie Albright fell to Troy's Brooke Gilbert 8-4.
The No. 1 Hannibal doubles team of Lomax and Privett won 8-3, the No. 2 Hannibal doubles team of Burton and Sutton won 8-2 and the No. 3 Hannibal doubles team of Rawlings and Albright won 9-8.
Hannibal (2-0) will host Fulton in its next match on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Monroe City shuts out Mark Twain softball
Monroe City opened up the softball season with a 10-0 win over Mark Twain at Lions Field in Monroe City.
Lady Panthers pitchers Lucy Pratt and Audri Youngblood combined to shut out the Lady Tigers, compiling a combined six strikeouts.
Youngblood went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Belle Clark went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Cahlin Chapman went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Shaelyn Shepherd got the lone hit for Mark Twain. Bronwyn Harding got the start and had two strikeouts.
Monroe City (1-0) will play at Hickman in its next game on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Mark Twain (0-2) will host Paris in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Palmyra takes second in girls golf meet at Helias
The Palmyra girls golf team took second place at a Monday meet at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, with a combined score of 207.
Ella Goldinger led the way with a low score of 42. Candra King had a 49, Ava Weiman had a 57, Kylie Begley had a 59 and Kaylee Warning had a 64.
Palmyra is back in action on Tuesday, playing a quad meet against Battle, Kirksville and Moberly at Kirksville.
Monroe City girls golf competes in Salisbury Quad
The Monroe City girls golf team competed in the Salisbury quad meet on Monday, the first event in program history.
Kyndal Benson tied for fourth place with a 58. Ava Potterfield tied for eighth with a 60 and Anna Lemongelli placed tenth with a 61.
Up next for Monroe City is a meet against Canton at Mosswood Meadows Golf Course on Thursday at 4 p.m.
