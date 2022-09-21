Hannibal girls golf places third at Kirksville Invitational
The Hannibal girls golf team placed third overall at the Kirksville Invitational on Tuesday.
Junior Grace Kirby placed fifth after shooting a career-best score of 55.
On Monday, Hannibal competed in the Fulton quad and finished second with team score of 213.
Hannibal will host Winfield on Wednesday in a golf match at Norwoods Golf Course, starting at 4 p.m.
Mark Twain battles back after early deficit, falls in extras
Mark Twain found itself down nine runs before they even went up to the plate in Tuesday's home game against Wright City.
The Lady Tigers were able to battle back and force extra innings, before falling 13-12 to Wright City in eight innings.
Taylor Martin and Mariah Clements each had three hits on Tuesday for Mark Twain.
On Monday, Mark Twain defeated Madison 13-11 on the road with the aid of Martin collecting three hits and scoring three runs.
Mark Twain (5-9) will play at Wellsville-Middletown (3-7) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Hannibal softball drops game to Highland
The Hannibal softball team fell to Highland 10-0 on the road on Tuesday.
Chloe Simms went 1-for-3 at the plate for Hannibal. Chloe Riley got the start on the mound and got five strikeouts and allowed 16 hits.
Hannibal (0-17) will play at Canton (10-5) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Palmyra softball defeats South Shelby
Palmyra came away with a 7-5 road win over Clarence Cannon Conference rival South Shelby on Tuesday.
On Monday, Palmyra had a walkoff 7-6 win over Elsberry at Flower City Park.
Palmyra (7-8) will play at Macon (14-6) in its next game on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
Canton softball falls to Macon
Canton fell to Macon 11-7 on Tuesday in a game at Cottonbowl Field.
On Monday, Canton fell to Highland 7-5 on the road with Nariah Clay getting three RBIs and Kielyn Ott getting two RBIs.
Canton (10-5) will host Hannibal (0-17) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
HLGU women's volleyball opens conference play, fall to Columbia
The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's volleyball team began American Midwest Conference play on Tuesday, playing a road match against No. 25 ranked Columbia College.
Columbia College defeated HLGU in three straight sets -- 25-15, 25-22, 25-19.
"This game showed a lot of potential for us," said HLGU head coach Maliah Blakemore. "We just need to work on minimizing our errors."
HLGU senior Sierra Erke had four blocks, 12 digs, nine assists and two aces.
Trojans senior Myrnaliz Perez eight kills, one block and seven digs.
HLGU (2-14, 0-1) will travel to face Stephens College on the road on Thursday, with game time slated for 6 p.m.
HLGU men's soccer unable to capitalize on opportunities
The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's soccer team fell to Waldorf University 2-1 in a physical match at Blackwell Field on Tuesday.
Waldorf's Daniel Burko scored two goals, including the game-winner.
Trojans senior Jaume Garcia scored the team's lone goal, with an assist by junior Gilberto Perez.
HLGU (2-2-1) will open up conference play on Saturday, hosting William Woods University at 1 p.m.
Bowling Green softball wins behind strong game from Graver
The Bowling Green softball team came away with a 10-7 road win over Silex on Tuesday.
Lady Cats junior Megan Graver pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts to earn the win, while also going 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.
Lady Cats senior Grace Deters went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while junior Delaney Feldmann went 2-for-3.
Bowling Green (9-6) will play at Capital City (13-4) in its next game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.