Rollins.jpg

Hannibal’s Bodie Rollins (13) handles the ball during the Pirates game against the QND Raiders on Tuesday in Quincy. Rollins had two assists in the Pirates 2-1 win over conference rival Kirksville on Thursday. 

 Mathew Kirby/MKirbyphotography.com

The Hannibal boys soccer team opened up North Central Missouri Conference play on Thursday and defeated Kirksville 2-1 on the road.

Senior midfielder Karson Westhoff and senior forward Drew Porter each scored a goal. Sophomore forward Bodie Rollins had two assists for Hannibal.

