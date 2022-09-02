The Hannibal boys soccer team opened up North Central Missouri Conference play on Thursday and defeated Kirksville 2-1 on the road.
Senior midfielder Karson Westhoff and senior forward Drew Porter each scored a goal. Sophomore forward Bodie Rollins had two assists for Hannibal.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 3-0 against Kirksville's JV team.
Up next for Hannibal (1-2, 1-0) is the Hannibal Pirate Tournament from Sept. 9-10.
Palmyra girls tennis edge Hannibal in Hwy. 61 battle
Palmyra defeated Hannibal 5-4 in Thursday's girls tennis showdown at Palmyra High School.
Hannibal (3-1) will play at Hickman (3-0) in its next match on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Palmyra (2-1) will play Macomb in its next match on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Monroe City softball falls in 16-inning marathon
For 15 innings, neither Monroe City or visiting Macon could score any runs in Thursday's softball game at Lions Field in Monroe City.
Macon broke through in the 16th inning to earn a 1-0 victory over Monroe City.
Lucy Pratt started the game and pitched 6.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.
Monroe City (1-2) will host the 25th Annual Monroe City Softball Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Panthers are the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 seed Hannibal in the opening round at 9 a.m.
Canton crushes Knox County to stay perfect
The Canton softball team defeated Knox County 10-0 in five innings in Thursday's game at Cottonbowl Field.
Canton (3-0) will compete in the 25th Annual Monroe City Softball Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Tigers are the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 seed Knox County in the opening round at 10:30 a.m.
Marion County falls to Atlanta
The Marion County softball team fell to Atlanta 7-3 in Thursday's road game.
Marion County (1-3) is back in action on Friday, play Bevier (1-3) in a road game with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
Canton edges Monroe City in girls golf dual
Canton edged Monroe City by one point in a dual meet at Mosswood Meadows Golf Course on Thursday.
Canton had a team score of 189, while Monroe City had a team score of 190.
Kyndal Benson was the runner-up for meet medalist with a score of 61. Anna Lemongelli had a 64, while Ava Porterfield had a 65.
Up next for Monroe City is the Paris Tournament on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.