Pirates soccer falls to Rolla in double OT
The Hannibal boys soccer team kicked off the regular season on Saturday, falling to Rolla 3-2 in double overtime on the road.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 2:06 pm
Pirates soccer falls to Rolla in double OT
The Hannibal boys soccer team kicked off the regular season on Saturday, falling to Rolla 3-2 in double overtime on the road.
Karson Westhoff and Colton Dryden each scored a goal in Saturday's game. Drew Porter had an assist.
The Hannibal junior varsity team tied Rolla 2-2.
Hannibal (0-1) will play at Quincy Notre Dame in its next game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Turnovers doom Culver-Stockton in season opener
Two untimely turnovers inside the 10-yard line cost Culver-Stockton College in the season opener, with the No. 22 Wildcats falling to No. 13 Baker University 26-14 on the road Saturday.
Besides scoring 14 points off of two Wildcat turnovers, Baker also recorded a safety.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff threw two touchdown passes, a 31-yarder to Slayton Ochoa in the third quarter and a six-yarder to Mason Hickman in the fourth quarter.
Culver-Stockton (0-1) will host MidAmerica Nazarene University in its next game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Trojans top Wildcats in men's soccer matchup
Hannibal-LaGrange University men's soccer won its season opener on Saturday, defeating Culver-Stockton College 2-1 at Poulton Stadium on Saturday.
Jaume Garcia had a goal and an assist for HLGU, with Aidan Young scoring the other goal.
Julian Campos scored the Wildcats lone goal, with an assist by Baldo Moreno.
Culver-Stockton (1-1) will host Saint Ambrose University in its next game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
HLGU (1-0) will play a scrimmage at home at Quincy University on Tuesday. Its next game will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7 when the Trojans host Westminster College at 4 p.m.
Canton softball defeats Mark Twain
Canton defeated Mark Twain 12-0 in the softball season opener on Saturday at Cottonbowl Field.
Nariah Clay hit a grand slam for the Lady Tigers.
Canton (1-0) will play at Clopton (1-0) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Mark Twain (0-1) will play at Monroe City (0-0) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.