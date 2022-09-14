Canton falls to Highland in 11 innings
It was quite the pitcher's duel between Canton's Emma Hultz and Highland's Payton Miller on Tuesday at Highland High School.
It took 11 inning to decide a winner when Miller hit a walk-off two-RBI double to score Olivia Ritterbusch and Emma Harshbarger, giving the Lady Cougars a 3-2 win.
Miller earned the victory in the circle after striking out nine batters.
Hultz had 11 strikeouts, with Macy Glasgow driving in two runs for Canton.
Highland (9-3) will host Kirksville (6-5) in its next game on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Canton (8-3) will host Silex (9-4) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Mark Twain drops hard-fought game to Silex
Mark Twain fell to Silex 11-8 in a slugfest on Tuesday at Mark Twain High School.
Shaelyn Shepherd went 2-for-4 with a run, while Raelyn Stout went 2-for-3 with a run and double.
Bronwyn Harding pitched a complete game with three strikeouts; while allowing 10 hits, five walks and three earned runs. She also went 2-for-3 with a double and a run at the plate.
Mark Twain (1-6) will host South Shelby (5-5) in its next game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Hannibal volleyball swept by Hickman
The Hannibal volleyball team lost its first game of the season on Tuesday, falling to Hickman on the road.
Hickman won in three straight sets -- 25-19, 25-15, 26-24.
Junior libero Lexi Wheelan had a team-high 14 digs, one ace and one kill.
Senior setter Nora Hark had three kills, 12 digs and six set assists.
Senior outside hitter Kate Maune had seven kills, one ace, seven digs and one block.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had five kills, one block and two digs.
The Hannibal junior varsity team fell in two sets -- 21-25, 15-25. Zanie Terrill had 11 sets assists and three kills, while Ava Turner had six digs and two kills.
Hannibal (4-1) will play a road game against North Central Missouri Conference rival Mexico (2-3) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Monroe City girls golf competes in Westran Invitational
The Monroe City girls golf team competed in the Westran Invitiational at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Moberly on Tuesday.
Ava Potterfield and Kyndal Benson each shot a 121 to tie for 40th. Anna Lemongelli shot a 122 to finish tied for 46th.
There were 17 teams and 73 golfers competing in the Westran Invitational.
Up next for Monroe City is a quad meet at Centralia on Monday.
HLGU women's volleyball starts off fast, but unable to hold lead
The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's volleyball team were unable to keep its momentum going after winning the first set against Saint Mary of the Woods College in Tuesday's road game at Knoerle Center.
Saint Mary's rallied back to win the next three sets to clinch victory -- 22-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16.
Sierra Erke had eight kills, three blocks and 17 digs, while Mrynaliz Perez had seven kills, one ace and 11 digs. Kaitlyn Holmgren had 20 assists and four digs.
The Trojans will travel to Kansas this weekend, playing a tri-match at Bethany College on Friday night and playing another tri-match at Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.
Culver-Stockton men's soccer drops game to Grand View
The Culver-Stockton men's soccer team fell to Grand View University 1-0 at Cownie Sports Complex in a Heart of America Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.
Grand View's Jacob Gutierrez scored the game-winning unassisted goal in the 52nd minute.
Wildcats goalkeeper David Gavriliak had eight saves in Tuesday's game.
Culver-Stockton (4-2, 0-1) will play at Graceland University in its next game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Culver-Stockton women's soccer falls short in conference matchup
The Culver-Stockton women's soccer team fell to Grand View University 3-1 in Tuesday's Heart of America Athletic Conference game at Cownie Sports Complex.
Kirstin Jannin scored the Wildcats lone goal, with an assist by McKenna Little.
Wildcats goalkeeper Mackenzie Frizzell had seven saves in Tuesday's game.
Culver-Stockton (2-3-1, 0-1) will play at Graceland University in its next game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Canton boys soccer falls in double overtime
Canton hosted Missouri Military Academy in a boys soccer matchup on Tuesday, with the Tigers falling to MMA 2-1 in double overtime.
Canton (2-4-1) is back in action on Thursday, playing a road game against Hannibal (4-3) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.