CANTON, Mo. -- Tim Schrage announced that he is stepping down as the Culver-Stockton College men's golf coach on Monday after 11 seasons at the helm.
Schrage cited that he wanted to spend more time with his family as the reason for his resignation.
"Culver-Stockton is an unbelievable school with unbelievable experiences," Schrage said. "I am so appreciative of the opportunity to lead this program. We have turned this program around, and it is in a good place for the next coach."
Schrage led the Wildcat men's team to back-to-back Heart of America Athletic Conference championships in 2014 and 2015, qualifying for the NAIA national championships each season. Schrage was a two-time Heart Men's Coach of the Year award winner.
Under Schrage, the Wildcats produced two conference medalists with Tyler Barr winning in 2014 and Ryan Keller winning in 2015.
"I would like to thank President (Richard) Valentine and Greg McVay for giving me the opportunity to become golf coach in 2011," Schrage said. "I would like to thank President (Kelly) Thompson, President (Douglas) Palmer and Athletic Director Pat Atwell for continuing to believe in me. To my players, you are family. Thank you for your hard work and dedication to keep getting better during our time."
In addition to the men's golf success, Schrage also coached the women's program for eight seasons before moving to the men's team exclusively prior to the 2019-20 season.
Schrage was instrumental in helping Megan Miehe capture the Wildcats first HAAC women's individual medalist title in 2012, advancing to the national tournament. In 2016, Lucy Clark joined Miehe and captured a Heart individual championship and medalist honors to advance to the NAIA national championships in Georgia.
Culver-Stockton will immediately begin the search for Schrage's replacement.
