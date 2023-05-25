SHELBINA, Mo. -- The All-District baseball team for Class 3 District 6 was released on Wednesday with South Shelby leading the way with five selections.
Cardinals pitcher/shortstop P.J. Schmidt highlighted a group of five senior South Shelby players making the cut.
Schmidt had a game-winning steal of home in both the semifinal against Palmyra and the championship game against Clark County.
South Shelby also had Lucas Magruder, Zaiden Wood, Trey Countryman and Braedyn Wester selected to the All-Conference Team.
Clark County senior pitcher Gabe Howe dueled Schmidt in the championship game and also played first base, earning of one three picks for the Indians.
The Indians also had a pair of juniors selected --Drew Holstead and Collin Hunziker.
Palmyra had juniors Ethan Tallman and Colby Cook selected to the All-District Team.
Tallman had the win on the mound in the quarterfinal game against Monroe City and scored one of Palmyra's runs.
Cook had an RBI single in the quarterfinal and pitched 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts against South Shelby in the semifinal.
Mark Twain had sophomore pitcher Nolan Epperson and senior first baseman Clayton Turnbull selected, with both players playing a big role in the Tigers 6-3 win over Highland in the quarterfinal.
Epperson had 10 strikeouts to earn the win over Highland, while Turnbull went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Highland junior pitcher/infielder Zander Johnson was selected after scoring two runs in the Cougars quarterfinal loss.
Monroe City junior shortstop/pitcher Carter Jones was the lone selection on the Panthers.
South Shelby defeated Clark County 7-6 in the Class 3 District 6 championship game on May 18, the first in team history for the Cardinals.
