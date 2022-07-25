HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal Public School District #60 has released its schedule for first day practice times for fall sports.
The first day of practices for all fall sports teams will be on Monday, Aug. 8 at various times and locations, following a dead week.
The high school boys and girls cross country team will hold its first practice from 6 to 8 a.m. at Porter Stadium.
The high school football team will meet at Porter Stadium for its first practice from 7 to 10 a.m.
The high school girls golf team will meet for its first practice at Norwoods Golf Course from 7 to 9 a.m.
The high school boys soccer team will meet for its first practice at Veterans Soccer Complex from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
The high school softball team will meet at Veterans Softball Complex for its first practice from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
The high school boys swimming team will meet at the YMCA of Hannibal for its first practice from 6 to 7 a.m.
The high school girls tennis team will meet at the tennis courts from 3 to 4:45 p.m. for its first practice.
The high school volleyball team will meet at Korf Gymnasium for its first practice from 7 to 9 a.m.
The middle school cross country team will meet at the middle school gym by the tennis courts for its first practice from 3 to 4:15 p.m.
The middle school football team will meet for its first practice at the middle school field from 3 to 5 p.m.
The middle school softball team will meet from 8 to 10 a.m. for its first practice at the practice field behind Korf Gymnasium.
The middle school volleyball team will meet at Korf Gymnasium for its first practice from 10 a.m. to noon.
