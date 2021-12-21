CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College senior offensive lineman was named to the Associated Press NAIA All-American Team for the second time on Tuesday.
This comes one week since Rupcich was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America First Team for the third straight year.
Rupcich is a graduate from McHenry High School in Wonder Lake, Illinois. He was earlier named to the Heart of America Athletic Conference All-North Division First Team for the fourth straight year after anchoring an offensive line that helped the Wildcats average 158.2 rushing yards per game.
