Running for a cause

HANNIBAL -- Runners gathered on Main St. in Hannibal on an overcast Friday morning to begin the Hannibal to Quincy St. Jude Run that will help raise money to assist treatment for children with cancer.
"We will run relay style from Hannibal to Quincy," said Hannibal run coordinator Tom Batenhorst. "A few people run ahead, while other people ride in the RV. Then, other people will switch with people in the RV and run ahead."
Participants ran in front of an RV with a police escort through Main St. and Broadway St. in Hannibal up through the Hannibal Regional Hospital on Friday. The route then goes through Hwy. 61 with a stop through downtown Palmyra, then getting back on Hwy. 61 to West Quincy.
The route went on Hwy. 24 to Quincy, Ill. around 3 p.m. on Friday, completing 25 miles. Once at Quincy, additional runners will join the group on a route to Peoria, Ill.
The run then continued a 135-mile journey to Peoria, which will end approximately at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Quincy run coordinator Becky Haskins said there were runners from as far away as Arizona, Colorado and Pennsylvania participating in this year's run.
"This year seeing everybody is almost like a big family reunion," Haskins said. "Last year we didn't get together because of the pandemic."
Organizers expect each runner to raise at least $1,000 apiece from private and public donations.
"We are hoping to bring in $160,000 to $170,000 (in donations) to Peoria because that will put us at a total of $1.5 million," Haskins said. "The Hannibal to Quincy run has brought that amount since the run's inception in 2005."
Approximately 40 runners were part of the initial group that left Hannibal Friday morning, with more joining in Quincy on Friday afternoon.
Event organizers said the run was down a little bit in participants this year.
"It's been a little frustrating because we still have restrictions," Haskins said. "To be able to go to Peoria, you have to be vaccinated (according to St. Jude's policy). So, that brought some controversy and some frustration, but we rallied and remembered this is for the kids."
The Hannibal to Quincy St. Jude Run also had several area businesses donate to cover bus, RV and hotel expenses.
"That way all of the money that I raise as a runner goes to St. Jude," Batenhorst said. "I don't have to worry about any of my money paying for gas or hotels. We would like to thank our sponsors from the Hannibal and Quincy areas."