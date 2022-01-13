MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City had a big night for homecoming, defeating Clark County 54-39 on Thursday.
Monroe City head coach Adam Rung coached against his former school for the first time after being the head coach of the Clark County boys team for the previous 10 seasons.
Lady Panthers sophomore Mari Gares led the way in scoring with 23 points. Freshman Audri Youngblood racked up nine points, while sophomore Taylor Pfaff added eight points.
Monroe City (3-11) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. The Lady Panthers open up against Canton (7-5) in the opening round on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
