A common theme for recent Cardinals teams is to be thin on pitching when the trading deadline approaches.
That trend has carried into 2022 with the Cardinals having question marks in the back half of the starting rotation and with bullpen depth.
With the exception of the 2009 trade for Matt Holliday and the midseason shakeup during the 2011 World Series championship season, John Mozeliak has made modest moves at the deadline.
Last season, Mozeliak made two deals for aging left-handed pitchers Jon Lester and J.A. Happ to help shore up the pitching.
Prior to that, the Cardinals stood pat during the Covid-shortened 2020 season and during the 2019 season when they last won the Central Division title.
St. Louis has the makings of a postseason contender, but desperately need more pitching to make a deep run.
With Miles Mikolas making his second All-Star team and Adam Wainwright having another strong season, the front half of the rotation looks good.
Right now, the Cardinals are without the services of Dakota Hudson and Jack Flaherty due to injuries. Steven Matz has just been activated from the injured list and even if fully healthy, has been ineffective with a 6.03 ERA.
The Cardinals have plugged 23-year-old rookie Andre Pallante into the rotation and he's pitched well despite not going deep into games. Rookie left-hander Matt Liberatore has started six times for the Cardinals with mixed results and was sent down to Triple A before the All-Star break.
The bullpen has performed relatively well, headlined by All-Star right-hander Ryan Helsley, left-hander Genesis Cabrera and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos, who has been in a July slump.
New manager Oli Marmol has mixed and matched with the bullpen, with roles somewhat undefined as Helsley and Gallegos have split save opportunities.
St. Louis has seen some success out of Junior Fernandez, Zach Thompson and Packy Naughton in limited time.
The Cardinals could also throw in Jordan Hicks into the late-inning mix. The Cardinals tried him out as a starter earlier in the season, but now finds himself back in the bullpen.
My view is the Cardinals need to get at least one more starting pitcher at the deadline and it wouldn't hurt to pick up a reliever as well. It's necessary for the team to have a chance in the postseason with the injury history many of the Cardinals pitchers have.
With an extra wild card team in each league added to the mix, less teams will be sellers this season. It's not a buyer's market for pitching with many other contenders looking for reinforcements ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline.
Some of the options for starters include Oakland's Frankie Montas and Paul Blackburn, the Los Angeles Angels' Noah Syndergaard, Detroit's Michael Pineda, Pittsburgh's Jose Quintana, the Chicago Cubs' Drew Smyly and Kyle Hendricks, Cincinnati's Luis Castillo, Colorado's Chad Kuhl and Arizona's Merrill Kelly and Madison Bumgarner, if he would waive a no-trade clause.
Several of those pitchers are within the same division as the Cardinals, making it unlikely, especially with Castillo, who is considered the top pitcher on the market.
The Cardinals could also try to get creative and check on Shohei Ohtani's availability should the Angels not be able to agree to a contract extension with him. Perhaps there's a team on the periphery like the Marlins who might be willing to deal some pitching.
The Soto Question
News broke right before the All-Star break that Juan Soto turned down a contract extension from the Washington Nationals and the team would be looking to trade him.
Soto is not eligible to become a free agent until after the 2024 season, giving any team that acquired him two-plus seasons of his services.
The contract Soto reportedly rejected was for 15 years and around $440 million. That's an enormous amount of money for any player, even one as talented as Soto.
Perhaps Soto is gunning for a higher annual value or maybe he does not want to commit to a team going on a massive rebuild just three seasons after winning the World Series.
It was nice seeing Soto bond with future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols during their Home Run Derby match and easy to envision Pujols passing the torch to Soto in Cardinals red.
By age-23, Soto has already won a batting title, World Series, been named to two All-Star teams, hit over 100 career home runs and nearly won an MVP.
An addition like Soto would make the Cardinals one of the most formidable offenses in the majors, placing his left-handed bat between Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in the middle of the order.
The prospect haul the Nationals would want for Soto would be high. Plus, Washington is wanting teams to take on Patrick Corbin's contract.
While Corbin was a pivotal pitcher for the Nationals World Series run in 2019, he has been one of the worst pitchers in the majors the past two seasons with an ERA approaching 6.00.
Maybe the Cardinals coaching staff could correct some flaws in Corbin's delivery, but he cannot be relied on to play a key role in 2022. He is also owed a combined $60 million before his contract expires following the 2024 season.
The trade would also require the Cardinals giving up multiple high-end prospects and possibly young big leaguers. One rumor had the Cardinals giving up Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Matt Liberatore and Michael McGreevy, who are four of the top-six players in the farm system, plus Dylan Carlson.
That trade would definitely improve the club in the short term, but it's a steep price to pay and could come back to haunt the Cardinals if they cannot lock up Soto long-term.
I just don't think the front office is going to commit half a billion dollars to one player. After all, they let Pujols walk after last winning the World Series in 2011.
I think the front office should explore a Soto trade because it would obviously improve the Cardinals and chances to acquire players of that caliber doesn't happen often.
But pitching is the main concern this deadline. As good as Soto is, adding him doesn't fix the holes in the pitching staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.