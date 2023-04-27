HANNIBAL -- A combination of strong hitting by Hickman, walks, errors and bad luck on calls worked against Hannibal during Thursday's non-conference game against the Kewpies.
The end result for the Pirates was a 14-6 loss to Hickman.
"Early in the game we made a few mistakes that a great hitting team like Hickman capitalized on and put some runs on the board," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "I was pleased after they did score early, we answered back and cut into the lead. i was happy with our guys effort and they never gave up and got this to a seven inning game."
Right-hander Graysen Crabill got the start on the mound for the Pirates and lasted four innings. He allowed three walks, 10 hits and eight earned runs.
"Overall, i felt really good about our pitching," Hatton said. "Grayson threw a nice game. A good team is going to get hits and unfortunately they were able to string some together after some mistakes or putting some guys on for free. That's how baseball goes and I was very happy with his performance."
Right-hander Ryan Ross came in relief to pitch the final three innings for Hannibal, allowing one walk, five hits and three earned runs.
"Very happy with how Ryan came in and was able to throw strikes and work a couple of really short innings," Hatton said. "Defensively, we got better as the game went on."
Kewpies starting pitcher Kyle Haynes got the win on the mound after getting six strikeouts in four innings, allowing two walks, three hits and one earned run. Eli Cornish and Hudson Cowles pitched in relief for Hickman.
After Hickman scored two runs in the top half of the first inning, Hannibal responded in the bottom half with Cooper Scott reaching on a leadoff single and stealing second base. He was later driven in by Colton Dryden.
The Kewpies then added two more runs in the second inning. Hannibal answered back when Crabill singled to score Tre Hoskins but found themselves down by two runs by the end of the frame.
The Kewpies put up a four-spot in both the third and fourth innings to take a commanding 11-2 lead.
Hannibal put across a run in the fifth inning after Kane Wilson doubled to score Crabill and extend the game, but were down 12-3.
There was a controversial call during the top of the seventh inning what appeared to be a ground rule double by Hickman batter Braden Hemmer was ruled a home run by the home plate umpire.
"We try to tell them to keep a cool head about it, and we as coaches try to," Hatton said. "There are times in my role that I have to stand up for my guys. They'll know I'll fight for them, but at the end of the day we've got to let some things go and overcome it."
In the bottom half of the seventh inning, Wilson hit a three-run home run that scored Crabill and Scott. Wilson finished the day going 3-for-4.
"It's a big deal," Hatton said. "Lots of excitement for our team. The guys didn't give up when some things didn't go our way late and I'm happy about that. There's no victory. We don't like to lose and that wasn't our expectation. That happens, especially against a great team."
Hannibal (11-13) will host Palmyra (1-12) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Friday.
"Our guys are always excited to play Palmyra," Hatton said. "They get to come here and we get another home game. I have no doubt we'll be ready to play. We'll be ready to bounce back and we'll be ready to set the tone for the last nine to 10 games of the year as we come down the stretch to districts."
