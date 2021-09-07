CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain junior Audrey Ross hit a two-out walk-off single in the seventh to help the Lady Tigers defeat Montgomery County 2-1 at Mark Twain High School on Tuesday.
Mark Twain starting pitcher Madison Epperson earned the win after pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts; while allowing only four hits, one walk and one run.
Autumn Arndt had the other RBI hit for Mark Twain, coming in the second inning.
Mark Twain (2-3) will host South Shelby (2-4) on Wednesday and Bowling Green (4-2) on Thursday.