Robertson scores 22 points in Hannibal win

HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal boys basketball team was looking for sophomore forward Haden Robertson to step up this season and he answered in the home opener on Monday.
Robertson scored 22 points and was a factor on defense and rebounding in Monday's 68-42 win over Highland.
"I thought he was very aggressive tonight, especially around the basket," said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. "We moved him away from the basket a little bit because he is a pretty quick kid. He had some good drives for buckets, too."
The Pirates got off to a commanding 14-2 run to start the game and entered the second quarter with a 21-4 lead.
Robertson and junior guard Aaris Stolte both scored eight points in the first quarter.
"In pregame, we just talked about how we don't know anything about Highland," Hull said. "Let's just focus on us and execute what we are trying to do. We weren't worried about trying to jump out or anything like that. We were just trying to execute what we were working on for three weeks in practice."
As the game went on, senior point guard Tristen Terrill started picking it up offensively.
After scoring only two points in the first half, Terrill scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. He ended up being the Pirates second-highest scorer with 16 points.
Hull said Terrill is the team's leader and praised his ability to go 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
"In the first half, he was trying to get his teammates more involved and wasn't looking at his offense as much," Hull said. "In the second half, he just took what came to him."
Highland junior guard Alex Meyer scored a team-high 11 points, with junior forward Drew Mallett coming away with 10 points.
Although Hannibal came away with a win in the season opener, Hull feels there is room for improvement.
"We are happy with our 68 points," Hull said. "Our goal is 50 or above, so very happy offensively. Defensively, there are still some things we need to work on."
Hannibal (1-0) heads to Bowling Green (0-0) on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
Hull said he is not familiar with Bowling Green's team since they graduated most of the varsity team from last year.
"I know some of the things they did last year, but personnel-wise, I don't have a clue what they are going to have," Hull said. "We are going to worry about us and make in-game adjustments as we go."