HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal Public School District #60 will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Veterans Sports Complex on Thursday in partnership with the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m., which will give the community the first look at the refurbished baseball, soccer and softball fields at Veterans Sports Complex.
