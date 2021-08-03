HULL, Ill. — Gardner Camp, in partnership with Whitetails Unlimited and Rivers Edge Chapter, will host a Whitetail Archery Academy for area youth.
The camp will run from Saturday, Aug. 14 to Sunday, Aug. 15. Students will get an opportunity to be outside shooting a bow at multiple targets on a variety fo archery rangers.
Campers will learn everything from the anatomy of a bow and arrow, planning for a hunt, tree stand safety, shot placement, game recovery, trail camera tactics and game management. A 3-D range competition will take place and selected campers are chosen to return Gardner Camp for a two-day bow hunt, completing the learning cycle.
“To increase the number of hunters in our area, we focus on recruiting and retaining young hunters and shooters through multiple outdoor learning events,” said Gardner Camp executive director Amy Lefringhouse. “Our Whitetail Archery Academy will equip young bow hunters with the skills, practice and preparation they need to kick off the upcoming season and ultimately, pair them with a hunting mentor.”
A national R3 (Recruitment of new hunters, Retention of existing hunters and Re-engagement of lapsed hunters) was released by the Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports in 2016. Recently, the R3 movement has gained momentum with state natural resource agencies and industry partners.
Registration is free with meals provided for the overnight camping event. More information can be found at gardnercamp.com.
The Gardner Camp is located outside of Hull, Ill., and is a not-for-profit private foundation established by the generosity of the late John Willis “Jack” Gardner II. Gardner appointed the State Street Bank Trust Department to develop Gardner Camp into an outdoor education and recreation center for youth organizations in the local region. Guided by a local advisory board, Gardner Camp offers mentored hunting, shooting sports and outdoor education year-round.