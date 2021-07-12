HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Youth Football program will be holding a youth football camp from Aug. 5-7.
The youth football camp will be held at Porter Stadium. On the camp’s first two days on Thursday, Aug. 5 and Friday, Aug. 6, camp will run from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 7, camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Registration can be done online at hannibalyouthfootball.com. In-person registrations will be held at Bear Creek Sports Park on July 20 from 5 to 8:30 p.m., and at Dunham’s Sports on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For any additional questions, contact Director of Hannibal Youth Football Beau Viehmann at director@hannibalyouthfootball.com.