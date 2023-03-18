Ryan Moss Monroe v HL.JPG

Monroe City left-handed pitcher Ryan Moss delivers a pitch during a game on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 against Highland at the Monroe City Lions Club Field.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

It may not feel like spring outside, but the high school baseball season is now underway.

Area teams have been practicing on the fundamentals to ready for the season, with coaches making decisions on the makeup of their teams.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.