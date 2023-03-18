It may not feel like spring outside, but the high school baseball season is now underway.
Area teams have been practicing on the fundamentals to ready for the season, with coaches making decisions on the makeup of their teams.
Below are previews for Monroe City, Mark Twain, Canton and Highland.
Look for separate baseball previews for Hannibal, Palmyra, Bowling Green and Marion County on hannibal.net.
Monroe City
For the past couple of seasons, Monroe City has advanced to the district semifinals.
Both years, Monroe City was eliminated by arch-rival Palmyra in the district semifinals. Monroe City finished 2022 with a 5-10 mark.
The Panthers graduated four key players from last year's team -- No. 1 pitcher and infielder Bo Patterson, center fielder Ashton Wallace, first baseman Blake Yager and third baseman Gavin Mudd, now a freshman at State Technical College of Missouri.
Sophomore southpaw Ryan Moss will move into the No. 1 pitcher role for the Panthers, with Carter Jones and Corey Weiss also being used on the mound.
Weiss will take over as the Panthers starting catcher this season.
Monroe City will go with Carson Miller at first base, Landin Friday at third base and Jones at shortstop. Freshman Gabe Lyons and sophomore Isaiah Werr are options for second base.
Sophomore Dylan Ross will play center field, with fellow sophomores Jayden Holland, Kaiden Minter and Gage Woolen as options in the corner outfield spots.
2023 Schedule
March 20 -- at Mendon Unity
March 21 -- at Highland
March 23 -- at Knox County
March 27 -- Canton
March 28 -- Paris
March 30 -- Westran
April 4 -- Clark County
April 6 -- North Shelby
April 11 -- at Missouri Military Academy
April 13 -- at Palmyra
April 17 -- South Shelby
April 18 -- Macon
April 20 -- Northeast (Cairo)
April 24 -- at Brookfield
April 25 -- at Centralia
April 28 -- at Mark Twain
May 1 -- at Clark County
May 4 -- at Louisiana
May 5 -- Van-Far
Mark Twain
Mark Twain will enter the 2023 season with a new head coach, with Cody Parker replacing Karl Asbury.
That's far from the only change with the Tigers graduating nine seniors -- including No. 1 pitcher Jackson Jung and All-Conference third baseman Chase Haner, a MACC commit.
The Tigers are coming off a 6-9 season where they narrowly lost a 10-9 game to Monroe City in the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal.
One constant is that Mark Twain stays in the Class 3 District 6 bracket this season; along with Clark County, Highland, Monroe City, Palmyra and South Shelby.
Top returners for Mark Twain include Carter Hawkinson, Aydan Dye, Clayton Turnbull and Nolan Epperson.
2023 Schedule
March 22 -- at Moberly
March 23 -- Missouri Military Academy
March 28 -- at Canton
March 30 -- at Montgomery County
April 3 -- at Elsberry
April 4 -- at Paris
April 6 -- at Bowling Green
April 10 -- Silex
April 13 -- at Van-Far
April 17 -- North Callaway
April 18 -- Wright City
April 20 -- at Wellsville-Middletown
April 24 -- Highland
April 25 -- Clopton
April 28 -- Monroe City
May 1 -- South Shelby
May 4 -- Community
May 8 -- at Louisiana
Canton
There will be a lot of youth for Canton this season, with Lucien Collins and Kyle Frazier the lone seniors on the team.
Canton will have to replace several key seniors from last year's team -- pitcher/catcher Robert Sutton, third baseman Brady Hoewing, center fielder/pitcher Aydan Morlang and shortstop/pitcher Dalton Berhorst.
Collins was a part-time catcher last season when Sutton was on the mound and is likely to be Canton's backstop this season.
Other key returners include first baseman Blake Bringer, pitcher Preston Brewer, infielder Brendon Welker and infielder Brett Ehrenreich.
The Tigers made the state tournament in 2021, but finished 4-10 and fell to Scotland County 4-1 in the Class 2 District 6 quarterfinals last season.
Canton looks to bounce back from a down season and get back to where they were from 2011 to 2021, a team that either won or placed second in the district tournament during that time span.
2023 Schedule
March 20 -- North Shelby
March 21 -- at Scotland County
March 23 -- at Palmyra
March 27 -- at Monroe City
March 28 -- Mark Twain
March 31 -- West Hancock
April 4 -- at Mendon Unity
April 6 -- Louisiana
April 11 -- Brashear
April 14 -- at Knox County
April 17 -- Clopton
April 18 -- Illini West
April 20 -- at Moberly
April 24 -- Clark County
April 27 -- La Plata
May 1 -- Scotland County
May 2 -- Camp Point Central
May 4 -- at Paris
May 8 -- Highland
May 9 -- Macon
Highland
The Highland Cougars hope to turn around a baseball program that has fallen on tough times in recent years.
Highland is coming off a 2-14 season that, with one of those wins a forfeit win over Monroe City.
Head coach Paul Scifres' squad fell to South Shelby 6-5 in the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal last season.
One of Highland's top returning players is junior Zander Johnson.
2023 Schedule
March 20 -- at Scotland County
March 21 -- Monroe City
March 27 -- at Brookfield
March 29 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
March 30 -- at Knox County
April 4 -- Centralia
April 6 -- at Clark County
April 10 -- Clark County
April 13 -- North Shelby
April 17 -- at Louisiana
April 18 -- at Palmyra
April 20 -- at Macon
April 24 -- at Mark Twain
April 25 -- at Marion County
April 27 -- South Shelby
May 5-6 -- at Palmyra/QND Slam
May 8 -- at Canton
May 9 -- Hannibal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.