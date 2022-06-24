Depth is always important for a sport with a season as long as baseball's is.
While many of the Cardinals veterans are performing to or above expectations this year, the team has had several young players make the most of the opportunities given their way.
Probably no rookie has made a bigger impact than Brendan Donovan, who has been a Swiss army knife for St. Louis.
Donovan has been used at second base, shortstop, first base, third base and both corner outfield spots this season, playing excellent defense no matter where he is positioned.
The 25-year-old rookie utility player has also thrived with the bat, with Donovan being second on the team with a .418 on-base percentage and a .310 batting average.
Initially used in the middle infield after the demotion of Paul DeJong, Donovan also filled in well in the corner outfield spots when Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson were injured.
Donovan's versatility allows the Cardinals to rest key starters without taking a hit in the lineup.
Nolan Gorman has also capitalized on his opportunity, and showed off his tremendous power in Milwaukee with a two-home run game on Tuesday.
Gorman moved from third base to second base after the trade for Nolan Arenado and has pushed his much needed left-handed bat into the lineup. He has hit six home runs and has a .495 slugging percentage in 31 games played.
Gorman's presence has shifted Tommy Edman from second base to shortstop and has capitalized on his opportunity since being promoted on May 10.
Another rookie that has stepped up is Juan Yepez, who has found playing time as a designated hitter, corner outfielder and first baseman.
Yepez has hit six home runs with 18 RBIs and a .279 average this season, while soaking up hitting knowledge from future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols.
Pitching depth was a big hole on last year's team and the Cardinals have gotten help from rookie right-hander Andre Pallante, whose role with the team has increased as the season's went on.
Pallante made the opening day roster as a bullpen pitcher and has moved into the starting rotation in June.
For the season, Pallante has a 1.69 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched.
The Cardinals have used left-hander Matt Liberatore for four starts this year, with the 22-year-old going 2-1 with a 4.00 ERA. He is currently in Triple A, but it can be almost certain that he will be back in the major leagues this season.
Besides those five players, the Cardinals also have rookies Lars Nootbaar, Ivan Herrera and Zack Thompson on the current roster.
While the Cardinals have plenty of star veteran players, they have done a good job of mixing in youth in key spots.
