PALMYRA, Mo. — The Hannibal baseball game against Palmyra at Flower City Park scheduled for Friday was canceled due to wet grounds.
No makeup date has been announced at this time.
Hannibal (12-10) will host Bowling Green at 5 p.m. Monday in its next game.
Palmyra (6-8-1) is scheduled to play two games at South Callaway on Saturday. The Panthers will face Blair Oaks (12-12) at 10 a.m. and South Callaway (11-10) at 2 p.m.
The Mark Twain and Monroe City game scheduled for Friday at the Monroe City Lions Club Field also was canceled.
Mark Twain (5-5) will play at South Shelby (6-4) at 5 p.m. Monday.
Monroe City (4-7) will host Clark County (7-7) at 5 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.