PALMYRA, Mo. -- After three consecutive rainouts, Mark Twain and Highland attempted to play their Class 3 District 7 quarterfinal on Wednesday.
The game was called midway through the bottom of the first inning with the Cougars leading 3-1 and Mark Twain batting with a runner on third base with one out.
Both teams will resume the Class 3 District 7 quarterfinal on Thursday at 1 p.m., with the winner playing Palmyra in the semifinal.
Palmyra will also host both Class 3 District 7 semifinals games on Thursday. The quarterfinal winner will play Palmyra at 3 p.m. and Monroe City will play Clark County at 5 p.m.
The Class 3 District 7 final will be held on Friday at 5 p.m.