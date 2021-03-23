Rain and field conditions led to the cancellation on scheduled area high school baseball games on Tuesday.
The game between Palmyra and Elsberry originally scheduled for Tuesday has been pushed back to Wednesday at 5 p.m., with the game being played at Flower City Park in Palmyra.
The Marion County home baseball game against Knox County has been canceled, with no make up date announced yet.
The Canton baseball game at Scotland County has been canceled, with no make up date announced yet.
The Monroe City baseball game at Highland has been canceled and the make up date will be decided later.