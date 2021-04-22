QUINCY, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame baseball team ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over Palmyra on Thursday evening at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
The Raiders (2-3) fell behind 1-0 in the top of the third on an RBI single from Zane Meyers, but they bounced back with a run on an RBI groundout from Tucker Tollerton in the bottom of the frame to tie things at 1. Palmyra regained the lead in the top of the fourth with an RBI single from Brody Lehenbauer, but a Tollerton RBI double in the bottom of the fifth allowed Ben Kasparie to score and tie the game at 2.
The game remained tied in the bottom of the seventh until Dalton Miller ripped an RBI single to center field to drive home Tollerton from second base for the game-winning run.
Tollerton finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for the Raiders while Miller and Alex Connoyer each had a hit as well. Miller pitched the first four innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out eight, but Jake Schisler picked up the win in relief after going three innings pitched and no runs allowed off of two hits.
Bennett Stice pitched a strong 5 1/3 innings for the Panthers, allowing three hits and two runs while fanning 11 and walking three, and Nolan Richards took the loss with 1 1/3 innings pitched and two hits, two walks and a run surrendered. Meyers was 2 for 3 with an RBI at the plate to lead Palmyra and Lehenbauer went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Palmyra (8-4) will host two different teams in a Friday doubleheader. The Panthers will first play Brookfield and then play Highland in the second game.