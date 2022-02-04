CANTON, Mo. -- Canton will enter the 2022 softball season with a new head coach after a third-place finish in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division last year.
Rod Radcliffe takes over as the Wildcats head coach last July after serving as an assistant coach at Rutgers University for three years. Prior to Rutgers, Radcliffe was also an assistant at the University of Toledo for six years.
Radcliffe will have 14 returning players, including 11 starters. The team also has 16 newcomers.
The Wildcats will be led on the field by senior catcher Taryn Brown, who had a .989 fielding percentage last season. She also batted a team-high .327 and had a .416 on-base percentage.
Brown also won the A.O. Duer Award for the Heart of America Athletic Conference last season.
Culver-Stockton will return junior slugger Alle Thompson, who led the team with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .539 slugging percentage in 2021. The third baseman and catcher also batted .292.
Other key position players returning include junior first baseman Baylee Schneider and junior outfielder Katelyn Felt. Schneider was second on the team with a .449 slugging percentage and had 21 RBIs.
The Wildcats will have to replace catcher/infielder Sydney Willliams, outfielder Calisa Steel and designated player Claudia King, who all graduated.
Leading the pitching staff will be sophomore Emma Rosebury, who led the Wildcats in innings (134.2), strikeouts (139) and wins (9) in 2021.
Culver-Stockton graduated No. 2 starter McKenzie Hall and will look for senior left-hander Grace Preston to help cover those innings.
Preston sported a team-best 2.39 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched last season, with 36 strikeouts and held opponents to a .235 average.
Other pitchers who could step up and eat some innings include junior Makayla Slavik and senior Jylian Davis. A trio of freshmen -- Penny Ruiz, Chloe Turner and Ashley Rex -- also could get some time in the circle.
The Wildcats finished 17-10 last season and fell to Evangel University in the consolation bracket.
2022 Schedule
Feb. 23 -- at Ottawa
March 2 -- at Hannibal-LaGrange
March 5 -- Grand View
March 11 -- Briar Cliff
March 13 -- William Penn
March 16 -- at Mount Mercy
March 17 -- William Woods
March 19 -- at Peru State
March 20 -- at Graceland
March 22 -- at Clarke
March 26 -- MidAmerican Nazarene
March 27 -- Park
April 2 -- at Baker
April 3 -- at Benedictine
April 6 -- at Quincy
April 9 -- Central Methodist
April 12 - Mounty Mercy
April 15 -- at Evangel
April 16 -- at Missouri Valley
April 19 -- Iowa Wesleyan
April 20 -- Clarke
April 23 -- at Grand View
April 24 -- at William Penn
April 28 -- Hannibal-LaGrange
April 29 -- St. Francis
April 30 -- Peru State
May 1 -- Graceland
May 5-8 -- Heart Tournament
May 16-18 -- NAIA Opening Rounds
May 26-June 1 -- NAIA Softball World Series
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.