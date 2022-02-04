CANTON, Mo. -- Canton will enter the 2022 softball season with a new head coach after a third-place finish in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division last year.

Rod Radcliffe takes over as the Wildcats head coach last July after serving as an assistant coach at Rutgers University for three years. Prior to Rutgers, Radcliffe was also an assistant at the University of Toledo for six years.

Radcliffe will have 14 returning players, including 11 starters. The team also has 16 newcomers.

The Wildcats will be led on the field by senior catcher Taryn Brown, who had a .989 fielding percentage last season. She also batted a team-high .327 and had a .416 on-base percentage.

Brown also won the A.O. Duer Award for the Heart of America Athletic Conference last season.

Culver-Stockton will return junior slugger Alle Thompson, who led the team with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .539 slugging percentage in 2021. The third baseman and catcher also batted .292.

Other key position players returning include junior first baseman Baylee Schneider and junior outfielder Katelyn Felt. Schneider was second on the team with a .449 slugging percentage and had 21 RBIs.

The Wildcats will have to replace catcher/infielder Sydney Willliams, outfielder Calisa Steel and designated player Claudia King, who all graduated.

Leading the pitching staff will be sophomore Emma Rosebury, who led the Wildcats in innings (134.2), strikeouts (139) and wins (9) in 2021.

Culver-Stockton graduated No. 2 starter McKenzie Hall and will look for senior left-hander Grace Preston to help cover those innings.

Preston sported a team-best 2.39 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched last season, with 36 strikeouts and held opponents to a .235 average.

Other pitchers who could step up and eat some innings include junior Makayla Slavik and senior Jylian Davis. A trio of freshmen -- Penny Ruiz, Chloe Turner and Ashley Rex -- also could get some time in the circle.

The Wildcats finished 17-10 last season and fell to Evangel University in the consolation bracket.

2022 Schedule

Feb. 23 -- at Ottawa

March 2 -- at Hannibal-LaGrange

March 5 -- Grand View

March 11 -- Briar Cliff

March 13 -- William Penn

March 16 -- at Mount Mercy

March 17 -- William Woods

March 19 -- at Peru State

March 20 -- at Graceland

March 22 -- at Clarke

March 26 -- MidAmerican Nazarene

March 27 -- Park

April 2 -- at Baker

April 3 -- at Benedictine

April 6 -- at Quincy

April 9 -- Central Methodist

April 12 - Mounty Mercy

April 15 -- at Evangel

April 16 -- at Missouri Valley

April 19 -- Iowa Wesleyan

April 20 -- Clarke

April 23 -- at Grand View

April 24 -- at William Penn

April 28 -- Hannibal-LaGrange

April 29 -- St. Francis

April 30 -- Peru State

May 1 -- Graceland

May 5-8 -- Heart Tournament

May 16-18 -- NAIA Opening Rounds

May 26-June 1 -- NAIA Softball World Series

