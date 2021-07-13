QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University left-handed pitcher Riley Martin was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.
The Hawks ace was selected as the 184th overall pick, the highest in the history of the Quincy University baseball program. He is just one of 10 players from Quincy University to be drafted by a major league team.
This past season, Martin finished 9-3 with a 3.55 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 78.2 innings pitched with the Hawks.
Martin was the third player in Quincy University baseball history to be named Great Lakes Valley Conference Student-Athlete of the Year. He was also named GLVC Pitcher of the Year and the Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year in 2021.
Martin starred at Salem High School in Illinois and began his career at Quincy University in 2017.