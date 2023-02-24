COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Five Hannibal wrestlers still have medal hopes alive after the first day of the MSHSAA Class 3 state wrestling tournament.
Austin Brown (106) and Cody Culp (138) will wrestle in the semifinals on Saturday morning after both wrestlers finished 2-0 on Friday.
Cody Culp will wrestle Branson senior Kyshin Isringhausen in the 138-pound semifinals, while Brown will wrestle Hillsboro freshman Carter Willis in the 106-pound semifinals.
Reign Creech (113), Tristen Essig (126) and Chad Culp (132) each will wrestle in the blood round on Saturday morning with the chance to medal.
Creech went 1-1 on Friday and will wrestle Platte County junior Caden Hulett on Saturday morning.
Essig went 1-1 on Friday and will wrestle Fort Zumwalt South junior Logan Tibben on Saturday morning.
Chad Culp lost the opening match and proceeded to win the next two matches to stay alive. He will wrestle Marshall sophomore Tanner Davidson on Saturday morning.
Drake Brinkley (120), Lucas Hudson (175), Koen Ramage (150) and Ryan Ross (285) were all eliminated during Friday's competition. It was the first state appearance for all four Hannibal wrestlers.
