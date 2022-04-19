JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal boys golf competed in the Helias Invitational at Jefferson City Country Club on Monday.
Sophomore Quinn Thomas placed fifth overall with a score of 78.
Ashlin Sharkey shot a 90, Chase Timbrook shot a 98, Jack Parker shot a 100, Jackson Karr shot a 103.
Up next for Hannibal is a dual against Highland at Three Pines Golf Course on Thursday at 4 p.m.
