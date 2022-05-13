HANNIBAL -- Last season, Quinn Thomas did something that is almost unheard of from a freshman golfer by winning the Class 4 state individual championship.
Thomas will now get a chance to defend his title as a sophomore after tying for sixth place in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament at the Golf Club of Wentzville on Monday.
"That would be crazy, honestly," Thomas said of the opportunity to repeat as a state champion. "That would just be a site to see, going back-to-back."
Thomas credits his love of golf to his father, who took him to the golf course since he was four years old.
"My dad helped me a lot," Thomas said. "Playing with him more and more as I got older just kind of set me up."
Thomas has been spending time at Norwoods Golf Course working at the driving range and on his putting.
Going into the Class 4 state tournament, Thomas feels good about his long game but wants to put in some work on his short game.
"I need to work on my irons," Thomas said. "It's kind of going right on me. If I get that fixed, I think I have a really good chance."
Thomas and boys golf head coach Josh Borgmeyer plan to go to Columbia on Sunday to get in some practice at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Mo.
"I've known the course," Thomas said. "I played in it when I was younger and played really well last year on it. Didn't play too well this year, but I feel like I can get a little redemption on it."
During the Class 4 District 2 Tournament on Monday, May 9, Thomas came away with a score of 77 after a slow start.
He shot a bogey in the ninth hole and had a score of 41 midway through the district tournament.
"In the back side, I started playing well," Thomas said. "Had a lot of pars and eagled a par 5, which kind of set me up. I ended up on both sides with a bogey, which was a good finish. But, I placed sixth and shot a 77."
Thomas is the only Hannibal golfer competing in this year's Class 4 state tournament, with his teammates falling short of qualifying in the district meet.
The Class 4 state boys golf tournament will run from Monday, May 16 through Tuesday, May 17.
