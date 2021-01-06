CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Monroe City remains perfect as they move on to the Clopton girls basketball tournament championship game after defeating Elsberry 60-27 on Wednesday night.
Monroe City opened up the game with a 10-0 run, and had a 15-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Eight of the first quarter points were scored by Monroe City senior forward Riley Quinn.
Quinn would score a team-high 27 points in the Lady Panthers win, as well as leading the team with nine rebounds.
Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard said Quinn went off during the Lady Panthers win over Elsberry.
“She got a lot of easy baskets there and it was a great game for her,” Leonard said. “Good job for the guards to be able to find her when she is in the open lane, and she was in the open lane a lot tonight.”
Although Monroe City never trailed and held the lead after the first quarter, Elsberry’s defense was able to stifle the Lady Panthers offense early on.
Leonard said he knew going into the game with Elsberry that the Lady Indians were a defensive-oriented team.
“(Elsberry) wants a game in the 40s, and we don’t want a game in the 40s,” Leonard said. “So, it kind of evened it out there at some point. They slowed us down a little bit.”
Leonard credited Elsberry’s transition defense for Monroe City’s slow start offensively.
“I was really impressed with their transition defense because they didn’t let us get a whole lot of runouts,” Leonard said. “(Elsberry) played well.”
Monroe City picked up the pace in the second quarter, scoring 23 points to go to halftime with a 38-14 lead.
Quinn led the way with 11 points in the second quarter. Sophomore forward Haley Hagan also got going, scoring seven points after being held scoreless in the first quarter.
Hagan would wind up with 19 points and also grabbed five rebounds.
“That’s what we expect from her,” Leonard said. “She’s proven that she can do it at the varsity level. So, she’s played really well.”
Monroe City dominated on the boards, coming away with 24 rebounds as a team.
“I thought we rebounded the ball well,” Leonard said. “We played alright. I don’t think we played near our game tonight, but we got a win to play in the championship.”
Elsberry senior Kylie Kinsler led her team with eight points, and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Monroe City (11-0) will play in the Clopton Tournament final on Friday at 7:30 p.m.