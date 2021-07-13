Quincy University to host youth football camp

QUINCY, Ill. — The Quincy University football program will hold a youth football camp on Friday, July 23 at Quincy University Football Stadium.
The youth football camp is for kids in the age range of third grade to eighth grade and will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 23. Kids should bring a t-shirt, shorts, football cleats and a water bottle to the camp.
Those interested can register for the youth football camp at www.quincyfootballcamps.com/youth-camp.cfm. The cost for the one-day camp is $25.
Quincy University assistant football coach Michael Pannone will run the camp. For additional information or any questions, contact Pannone at pannomi@quincy.edu.