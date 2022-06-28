QUINCY, Ill. -- The Quincy University baseball team has set a date to host the Hawks Summer Showcase later this summer.
The showcase will be held at QU Stadium from Aug. 8-9, and will be a pro-style workout with live evaluation games in front recruiting coordinators from every level of college baseball from all over the Midwest.
Participants in this camp must be scheduled to graduate high school in the classes from 2023 to 2026 or an unsigned senior from the class of 2022 to be eligible.
The camp will cost $125 each day. Both days will have the same format, so participants can choose to attend one day or both, but much register separately for each day.
Camp attendees may choose to purchase a personalized recruitment video for $50.
Each day of the camp will start with a stretch, run and throw session. It will be followed by running timed 60's and a showcase pro-style workout.
Then, outfielders will throw to third base and home plate with velocities measured. That will be followed by infielders taking ground balls with velocities measured across the diamond. Catcher pop times will be the final fielding event.
Next, there will be a batting practice session that includes film study.
The schedule of events will conclude with two games. Pitchers will throw one to two live innings during a game.
Those interested can register online at http://www.quincybaseballcamps.com/camps.php.
