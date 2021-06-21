QUINCY, Ill. -- Quincy University announced on Monday that is was starting a sprint football program that will begin play in the fall of 2022.
The Hawks will play in an independent athletic conference when the sprint football program begins play.
Sprint football has been offered at American colleges and universities as a varsity sport for nearly a century. The sport had previously only been available at East Coast institutions until recently.
Spring football uses rules similar to American football, while emphasizing quickness and agility over size and strength. The sport has a weight limit of a maximum of 178 pounds.
Quincy University athletic director Josh Rabe said the addition of sprint football will make intercollegiate football available to hundreds of talented players in the Midwest who don't currently have a version of the sport that matches their size, quickness and athleticism.
"Many American men who are in their late teens and early twenties and at a healthy body weight will qualify to play sprint football, especially if they are under six foot tall," Rabe said. "The reality for many NCAA and NAIA football programs today is that relatively few of their players are a match for sprint football, given the emphasis of the NCAA and NAIA version of the sport (focus) on strength and body weight."
Quincy University will join five other schools in the Midwest and Upper South as charter members of a new, independent athletic conference, the Midwest Sprint Football League (MSFL). Other charters members of the MSFL include Bellarmine University (Kentucky), Calumet College of St. Joseph (Indiana), Fontbonne University (Missouri), Midway University (Kentucky) and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (Indiana).
Quincy University already has a NCAA Division II football team with a long history of tradition. The sprint football program will be a separate varsity sport with its own players, coaches, practices, games and uniform designs.
"We believe that spring football will address an unmet need of talented high school athletes in Illinois, the Tri-States and much of Middle America," said QU President Brian McGee. "Giving underserved student-athletes an opportunity to benefit from QU's Success by Design program and to experience an outstanding Catholic and Franciscan higher education is consistent with our mission and our values. I am excited by the opportunity for QU to support two varsity football programs and to continue our strong commitment to intercollegiate football."
McGee will be a member of the MSFL Board of Governors. Rabe will be one of two athletic directors to sit on the MSFL Executive Committee.
With the sport originating in the East Coast, the other major sprint football collegiate conference is the College Sprint Football League (CSFL). CSFL members include the U.S. Naval Academy, Cornell University, Mansfield University, Alderson Broaddus University and the University of Pennsylvania.
The MSFL is only the second collegiate sprint football conference in the United States.
CSFL Commissioner Dan Mara his league will work with the MSFL to get its conference started.
"The expansion of sprint football to the Midwest and Upper South has the support of the universities already sponsoring the sport," Mara said. "I am excited to see the growth of sprint football in another region of the United States. I believe administrators at the Midwest schools will provide leadership not only to enhance the sport, but spark potential growth in other parts of the country."