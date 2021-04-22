HANNIBAL -- The Quincy High School boys tennis team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 9-0 victory over Hannibal on Thursday.
Caleb Vanderheide was a 6-0, 6-0 victor at No. 1 singles for the Blue Devils over Hannibal's Caden Cooke. Gavin Wang, Keshav Ghanekar, Will Hanlin, Jayden Nguyen and Allen Oakley all also picked up singles victories for Quincy over Pirate players Karson Westhoff, Macen Mitchell, Gabriel Foster, Alaric Royce Mefford and Augustus Herrin.
Quincy won all three doubles matches over Hannibal.
Hannibal will play next on Thursday when the Pirates host Missouri Military Academy.