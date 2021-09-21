HANNIBAL -- Hannibal girls tennis is no longer undefeated after falling to Quincy 6-3 at home on Tuesday.
Hannibal won two singles matches with Emma Haner defeating Quincy's Phoebe Hayes 8-6 and Brynn Burton defeating Quincy's Mackenzie Carter 9-8. Gracie Martin fell to Quincy Lily Hayes 8-3, Brooklyn Haye fell to Quincy's Audra Cain 8-4, Lanie Privett fell to Quincy's Amelia Willing 8-1 and Trinity Sutton fell to Quincy's Lilli Wallace 8-0.
The Hannibal duo of Privett and Burton defeated their Quincy doubles opponent 8-1. Haner and Martin fell to Quincy 8-1, while Haye and Sutton fell to their Quincy doubles opponent 8-4.
Hannibal (9-1) will play at Moberly (1-6) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.