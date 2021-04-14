Quincy ends Hannibal's winning streak

HANNIBAL — Quincy snapped a six-game winning streak for Hannibal in its first game back on Wednesday, with the Blue Devils defeating the Pirates 6-3 at Hannibal Veterans Baseball Complex.
Hannibal struck first when Tanner VanWinkle scored on an error by Quincy to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Quincy entered the top of the third inning without a hit when the Blue Devils turned the momentum of the game around.
“The first time through the lineup was tough for us to get our bearings,” said Quincy head coach Brandon Crisp. “Then, when we got that second time through the lineup and it was much easier for our guys to pace the game.”
Blue Devils ninth-place hitter Dominick Gibson started the third inning rally with a one-out single. He was later drive in by Grayson Cook single to tie the game. Then, Luke Mettemeyer hit an RBI double to drive home Connor Schwindeler and Cook would score on a throwing error by Hannibal.
VanWinkle hit an RBI single to drive in Charlie Culp in the bottom half of the third inning to bring Hannibal to within one run of Quincy.
Pirates starting pitcher Hunter Parker was able to get through the fourth inning before getting into trouble in the fifth inning. Parker would go 4.2 innings with five strikeouts, while allowing five walks, four hits and five earned runs in his first start of the season.
“I think (Parker) did a good job,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “He threw strikes, got out of big situations when w needed it. He kept the pitch count down, pitched to contact and definitely gave us a chance through five innings.”
In the fifth inning, Parker walked Quincy leadoff hitter Noah Harbin and Cook reached on an error. After retiring the next two Blue Devil batters, Parker allowed an RBI single to Sam Skirvin and walked Raulin Zanger before he was pulled for reliever Aneyas Williams.
Brady Walker hit a two-RBI single to score Skirvin and Zanger to increase Quincy’s lead to 6-2. Williams then retired Quincy’s next batter to end the inning.
“I’m really excited about this group that comes out and works hard,” Crisp said. “Not only did we have some two-out hits, but we had some two-strike hits as well.”
Williams would pitch the remaining 2.1 innings of the game and allowed no earned runs. He had four strikeouts and allowed one walk and one hit.
“He controlled the game and threw a lot of strikes,” Hatton said. “Really did a great job of keeping the game where it was, so we at least had a chance to get the lead or tie at the end.”
The Pirates had a late rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, starting with a one-out double from Aaris Stolte.
Culp then hit his second single of the game to drive in Stolte with two outs.
“Charlie has been rock solid in the three-hole for us,” Hatton said. “In the last couple of games against Kirksville, he had about 10 RBIs. A lot of power and a lot of doubles and he did it again tonight in that spot.”
Hannibal’s next two hitters walked to load the bases, before VanWinkle popped out to end the game.
Harbin started the game for Quincy and went 2.2 innings before being pulled due to a pitch limit. He had five strikeouts, while allowing two hits, three walks and one earned run.
Cook pitched the remaining 4.1 innings in relief for Quincy. He had four strikeouts, while allowing five hits, two walks and one earned run.
“Grayson was really good about being efficient in the zone,” Crisp said. “He wasn’t super overpowering, but he was mixing up his speeds. He was good in different locations and kept them off-balance the whole game.”
Hannibal (7-1) will host Silex (2-4) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Pirates fourth game in the past three days.
“We knew Quincy was a quality team that definitely threw a quality arm to start and we had a little bit of trouble with that,” Hatton said. “The thing is we get an opportunity to come back tomorrow and recognize some of the things we didn’t do great tonight. We need to capitalize on those things and start another winnings streak. That’s what we intend to do.”