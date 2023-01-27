HANNIBAL -- Hannibal celebrated homecoming with a pivotal 49-31 win over North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville on Friday night at Korf Gymnasium.
A fast start from Hannibal and getting out to a 15-0 lead ended up being the difference maker.
It was a much closer game after that but Kirksville couldn’t get out of the 15-point hole they dug themselves in early.
Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines had a defensive plan that he executed to perfection.
“We wanted to keep the game in a more half court situation and force those guys to work," Gaines said.
Even though the Lady Pirates were able to force 13 turnovers in the game, that wasn’t the only motivating factor for the Pirates.
The Lady Pirates lost to Kirksville earlier in the season. The Lady Pirates were ready for another crack at the team they lost to earlier in the season.
“The girls felt they left something on the table last time," Gaines said. "We deserve to win this game and that’s the mindset we came into this game with. I felt we carried that mindset throughout the entire game. We came out hot and that’s what we wanted to do.”
Gaines also talked about how important his players are to him and what coaching them has been like.
“I’ve been with these girls since I arrived in Hannibal four years ago," Gaines said. "I love what each of them bring to the table. I’ve grown with them and they’ve grown with me, which has been awesome to watch.
Hannibal sophomore forward Zaria Reese led the way in scoring with nine points. Guards Mariah Mayfield and Malia Stolte each added seven points.
Kirksville senior guard Channing Totta had nine points on the night in a losing effort.
Up next for Hannibal (12-5) is a road game against conference rival Moberly (10-7) at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
