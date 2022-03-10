Some franchises wait decades to find a difference maker at quarterback who is capable of leading a team to a Super Bowl championship.
Not every team is fortunate enough to draft and develop a signal caller as talented as Patrick Mahomes like the Chiefs did.
That's not the only route to the Lombardi Trophy though. The Buccaneers signed Tom Brady and the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford in the offseason's prior to their Super Bowl titles.
There were several teams entering the offseason thinking they were just a quarterback away from a Super Bowl run, but there were only a few difference makers available.
One option that was taken off the table on Tuesday was Aaron Rodgers, who signed a four-year extension with the Packers after a season of questions about his future.
Green Bay also gave All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams the franchise tag, as the Packers will try to piece together a competitive roster as they deal with a salary cap crunch.
The Broncos hired Rodgers' former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, to be their head coach and were among the teams interested in the services of the four-time NFL MVP.
Denver has been desperate for stability at the quarterback position since Peyton Manning retired following the Broncos Super Bowl win in the 2015 season, and were not going to give up their search.
Enter Russell Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and former Seahawks quarterback who defeated Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.
The price was steep with the Seahawks acquiring tight end Noah Fant, former Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris, two first round picks and two other 2022 picks.
Wilson will be surrounded by several good weapons in Denver, including running back Javonte Williams and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton after having few weapons outside of D.K. Metcalf in recent seasons.
The Broncos are a much improved team with Wilson, but they are still in the same division as the Chiefs. Denver will also have to compete with the rising Chargers and Justin Herbert, as well as the Raiders, who were a playoff team last season.
The AFC West still gives Wilson more of a chance to win than staying with the Seahawks, who are clearly rebuilding after cutting middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and trading Wilson.
The NFC West includes the defending Super Bowl champions with the Rams, a 49ers team that made the NFC Championship Game and a Cardinals team that also made the playoffs.
San Francisco is likely to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Trey Lance, who the 49ers traded up to third pick in the 2021 draft to select.
One team that could be in play for Garoppolo are the Colts, who are moving on from Carson Wentz after a disappointing loss to the Jaguars in Week 18 that cost Indianapolis a playoff spot.
The Colts will enter 2022 with their fifth quarterback in five years under head coach Frank Reich, but would be an attractive landing spot with the presence of All-Pro running back Jonathon Taylor and emerging wideout Michael Pittman Jr.
Reich was Wentz's offensive coordinator in 2017 with the Eagles when he won the NFL MVP, but was injured late in the year and watched from the bench as Nick Foles led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl title.
Wentz fell out of favor in Philadelphia after a disastrous 2020 campaign and while he did improve under Reich in 2021, the Colts were ready to move on.
The Commanders swooped in to trade two third-round picks for Wentz, who have used 10 different starters at quarterback since Kirk Cousins left as a free agent following the 2017 season.
On paper, Cousins' stats look good, but there are questions if he is a quarterback capable of leading a team to a deep postseason run.
After all, the Vikings hired former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as head coach, whose former team ditched Jared Goff in favor of Stafford.
The Vikings also may be ready to move on from Cousins because of his high cap number.
There is also Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson, who sat out 2021 due to a sexual assault allegations and a trade demand.
The 2022 draft class is limited with the University of Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett being the top option.
With the free agent class limited to lower-tier options like Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota and Mitch Trubisky, some team may be desperate enough to take a risk with Watson.
With the retirements of Ben Roethlisberger and Brady, the Steelers and Bucs are looking for new quarterbacks. The Saints, Panthers, Giants, Texans and several other teams are also in the market for a quarterback.
The big options have been taken off the board, but expect more moves as the NFL offseason heats up.
