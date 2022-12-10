HANNIBAL -- Quincy Notre Dame came away with a 49-39 win over Hannibal in a boys basketball game between two teams from opposite sides of the river at Korf Gymnasium on Saturday.
Hannibal got off to a slow start during the first half, scoring only 11 points with senior Dae'Shon Glasgow putting up five points.
“I thought the first half we played very timid," said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. "The second half when we switched to man it seems we did a great job of picking up our energy. Dae’Shon is our leader and he seemed to pick it up and everybody followed suit.”
QND would take control of the first half of the game against the Pirates, scoring 27 points. Senior Josh Bocke led the way with 10 points in the first half for the Raiders.
“I thought tonight in the first half we looked like we were having fun and then in the second half it became a job," said QND head coach Kevin Meyer. "I think a big thing with this group is trying to keep it fun, but that goes to a lot of credit to Marty and his group because they made it tough and made it turn into a job and made you work.”
In the second half, the Pirates offense came out strong and battled to get back in the game.
Leading the charge for Hannibal was Glasgow, who would score 17 points in the second half.
“Great second half," Hull said. "We outscored by them by about six in the second half so as a coach I am going to have to do better to see what we need to do different sooner to help us out a little bit quicker."
Hull added that Glasgow had a strong game.
"A lot to build on moving forward," Hull said. "Being down 16 at half, we could have packed it in, but we kept fighting. So, that’s our team. They keep fighting and never give up no matter the score so that just keeps making us better every single game.”
The QND offense would continue to answer back and excel at running time off the clock to hold off the Pirates.
“Tonight we never just got comfortable and again that’s a big credit to Marty and his kids," Meyer said. "I thought Mason (Hull) controlled us out on the wing a little bit, Dae’Shon controlled us a bit, and pushed us to the sideline and got us away from the basket. Now our passes that our normally six to eight feet became 10 to 12 and guys are either picking it off or we are fumbling it and now it is a turnover. They made plays.”
Bocke led QND in scoring with 13 points, while Glasgow led Hannibal in scoring with 22 points.
Quincy Notre Dame (4-1) will host Palmyra (6-0) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hannibal (2-3) will host Moberly (1-1) in its next game at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
