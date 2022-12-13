PALMYRA, Mo. -- Blue and orange filled the gymnasium on Tuesday in Palmyra.
Fans sat on a mere inch of their seats, edging toward the court with anticipation of two powerhouses meeting for a cross-river showdown.
Palmyra strutted into the game with the confidence of a championship title from the 98th annual Monroe City girls basketball tournament on their backs.
Quincy Notre Dame had confidence too, beating Palmyra 60-32 last December.
The end result was a 51-19 win for QND.
“We really tried to focus in on some of their best players,” said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. “Once we got into the game our focus changed to trying to stick together because when we face adversity how are we going to respond? We got to stick together and be a team, be a family.”
Blair Eftink set the school record with her 156th 3-pointer in her career — topping Kassidy Gengenbacher from 2013 — making Eftink the all time three-point shooter in QND history.
“I’m feeling pretty good (about holding the new record),” said Eftink. “I actually didn't know it’d be tonight... I’ve worked on it since I was a freshman. Shooting has kind of been my thing so it feels good to finally break the record”.
Eftink’s fifth-grade best friend and teammate Abbey Schreacke weighed in on her accomplishment.
“I’m so happy for her," Schreacke said. "She’s always been that three-point shooter. I know previously she broke the season record so now having the overall record, that's really great for her.”
The duo opened the outset of the match exemplifying that best friend connection with Schreacke sending an assist to Eftink and taking it up a wide open lane for two.
Schreacke is committed to play basketball for the University of Missouri beginning next summer, making her a target in most games.
“I know she’s a Mizzou commit so I just tried to do my best," said Palmyra sophomore Sydney Compton. "Give her the best defense I can."
However, the QND senior ignored the attention.
“(They) try to get in my head, but I'm good at letting it go right through me and staying strong," Schreacke said. "That’s part of my game. I know it’s gonna happen so I just prepare for it."
Palmyra showcased shutdown defense in the second quarter, only allowing QND to score a mere four points.
“Defense is our staple, especially against a good team like (QND)," Southers said. "We know we can play good defense when we are locked in.''
Palmyra (6-1) will host Mendon Unity (10-1) in its next game at 6 p.m. Friday.
QND (13-1) will play Mascoutah (5-3) at John Wood Community College in its next game on 6 p.m. Friday.
