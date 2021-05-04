HANNIBAL -- Hannibal hosted Quincy Notre Dame in a varsity match on Tuesday, in what would be a warmup for tournaments later in the week for both teams as the Raiders defeated the Pirates 7-2.
"We had a couple of close matches," said Hannibal boys tennis head coach Jay Johnson. "We played them closer than we did the first time and I've been pleased with our guys effort all year. We feel like we are improving."
The top five QND seeds defeated Hannibal in singles play.
QND No. 1 seed Sean Robertson defeated Hannibal's Caden Cooke 10-1, QND No. 2 seed Marko Cucuk defeated Hannibal's Karson Westhoff 10-2, QND No. 3 seed Andrew Catalpa defeated Hannibal's Macen Mitchell 10-0, QND No. 4 seed Ian Paxton defeated Hannibal's Gabe Foster and QND No. 5 seed Colin Larson defeated Hannibal's Alaric Mefford 11-9.
Hannibal did come up with a singles win with their No. 6 seed, A.J. Herrin. Herrin defeated QND No. 6 seed Mitchell Brecht 11-9.
"They played solid," said QND boys tennis assistant coach Bob Catalpa. "We had a tough one at No. 6, but he was up a couple of spots. They had really good matches overall and we are happy with the way that they played."
The Raiders No. 1 doubles team of Cucuk and Catalpa defeated Hannibal's duo of Mitchell and Westhoff 10-1.
QND's No. 2 doubles team of Paxton and Larson defeated Hannibal's duo of Cooke and Mefford 10-7.
"Our No. 2 doubles team started off a little slow, but they have come back," Catalpa said. "No. 1 doubles played well from the start."
Hannibal got a win in the final doubles match with their No. 3 team of Foster and Herrin defeating QND's duo of Brecht and Spencer Arnold 8-2.
Johnson said his team's record is not a reflection on the effort they have shown out on the tennis court.
"We are in a bit of a rebuilding year, but I have never been disappointed in my team's effort and how they have competed in all of their matches," Johnson said. "I'm very proud of them all and appreciate what they have done."
QND will compete in the Triad/Metamor/Chatham tournament on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Then, the Raiders will compete in the Glenwood Titan Invite on Saturday morning.
"Hopefully today is warming us up for tomorrow," Catalpa said. "Then, we'll probably take light days (in practice) on Thursday and Friday to get ready for Saturday."
Catalpa added that his team enjoyed coming to Hannibal to compete.
"They like it because they know some of the guys," Catalpa said. "When you live in either Hannibal or Quincy, you've got to travel everywhere. So, it's nice to play somebody who is close and not have to travel so far."
Hannibal has two upcoming tournaments. The Pirates will compete in the North Central Missouri Conference tournament at Fulton on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Then on Friday, Hannibal will compete in the individual district tournament at Wentzville Liberty.
"Our technique has gotten better," Johnson said. "We work on it a lot in practice and have improved our technique. We feel like that will continue into the conference tournament tomorrow and districts on Friday."