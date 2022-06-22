HANNIBAL -- After a wet spring that delayed construction, new turf and upgrades are being installed to the three athletic fields at Veteran Sports Complex.
Work on Veterans Sports Complex should be completed by mid-July, with the soccer and softball fields being ready for play by Aug. 8.
Hannibal High School activities director Clint Graham said the goal is to provide the best opportunities and facilities for students.
"It's going to be one of the best facilities in the area, for sure, if not the state," Graham said. "With having three full turf fields here and the opportunity to host games and tournaments is exciting. I look forward to getting more Hannibal kids involved."
The public is asked to stay away from Veterans Sports Complex while the renovation work is being done.
"We are in talks of having a community night (later this summer) where we can invite the community to come in and check it out," Graham said. "Once everything is completed, we can do it safely."
The softball field is the closest to completion with the turf already fully installed. The only work remaining is the installation of the double bullpens and repairs to the fence.
Base rock has been installed in the soccer field, which will be eastward of the previous location, with the turf to be installed in the next week or two.
Veterans Soccer Complex hosted most of the boys soccer games last fall, but the girls soccer team played its home games at Porter Stadium this past spring.
"There's always some scheduling conflicts with Mother Nature and with soccer and track in the spring, and every once in awhile football in soccer in the fall," Graham said. "Soccer will now have their own facility here with turf and a bigger field."
The finishing touches are being done in the installation of the turf in the baseball field, with the lines still needing to be put in the infield.
There will also be a double bullpen by the baseball field that will be completed later this summer.
Hannibal's baseball team played its home games at Clemens Field this past season, with poor weather leading to delays on the installation of new turf at Veterans Baseball Field.
"It was a neat experience for our boys to play down at Clemens Field last spring," Graham said. "Obviously, they had a very successful season and we are very grateful for the park district working alongside us to allow our baseball team to play down there. We are grateful for that, but talking to some of our boys, they are already excited to see (the improvements at Veterans Baseball Field)."
The improvements to Veterans Sports Complex is the second phase of the Pirate Pride Project that began last year with new turf at the Porter Stadium and a refurbished floor at Korf Gymnasium.
"All around, it's going to be a lot better for several sports," Graham said. "The turf will now provide an opportunity for a lot less practice time missed because of rain or muddy fields. A lot less cancellations of games."
The new turf will also not require the type of maintenance the previous grass fields did.
One work is completed at Veterans Sports Complex, there are some other upgrades that Hannibal Public School District #60 plans to make.
"We still have some improvements we want to make at Porter Stadium there with a eight-lane track and improved seating," Graham said. "Just working towards the ultimate goal of providing the best opportunities and facilities for our kids."
