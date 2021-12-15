Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.