CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain junior Lakoda Preston scored 18 points in the Tigers 55-22 home win over North Point on Tuesday night.
Tigers junior Conner Eckler scored 13 points and freshmen Sam Northcutt scored nine points.
Mark Twain (3-4) will host Clopton (3-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Tigers next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.