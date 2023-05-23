2023 MT boys.JPG

The 2023 Mark Twain boys track and field team. Front row left to right: Evan Zumwalt, Brandon Black, Lakoda Preston, Lukas McLeod and Gabe Howald. Middle row: Isaiah Austin, Eli Tobin, Aiden Camden, Eden Winkelmeier, Wyatt Evans, Justin Bergthold, Kasen Evans and Micah Daniels. Back row: Brady Roland, Sam Northcutt, Coden Miller, Kevin Cruz, Zek Bennett, Keegan Krigbaum and Mason Delaporte.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Mark Twain competed in the Class 2 state track meet, which was highlighted by its relay teams.

The Mark Twain boys 4x800-meter relay team of Coden Miller, Sam Northcutt, Brandon Black and Lukas McLeod placed sixth, coming in with a time of 8:26.99.

