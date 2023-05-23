JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Mark Twain competed in the Class 2 state track meet, which was highlighted by its relay teams.
The Mark Twain boys 4x800-meter relay team of Coden Miller, Sam Northcutt, Brandon Black and Lukas McLeod placed sixth, coming in with a time of 8:26.99.
The Mark Twain boys 4x400-meter relay team of McLeod, Lakoda Preston, Black and Northcutt placed eighth with a time of 3:32.69.
Preston also medaled in two individual events, placing fourth in long jump and fifth in triple jump.
In the boys 800-meter run, Northcutt placed 10th and Black placed 15th.
